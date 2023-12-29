Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) on December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Bucks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 11th.

The Cavaliers put up 7.1 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.2).

Cleveland has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers average more points per game at home (112.7) than away (111.4), but also give up more at home (113.4) than on the road (110.1).

At home, Cleveland allows 113.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 110.1.

This year the Cavaliers are collecting more assists at home (27.4 per game) than away (24.9).

Cavaliers Injuries