Cavaliers vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - December 29
The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will be monitoring six players on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, December 29 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers enter this matchup after a 113-110 victory against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Caris LeVert scored a team-best 29 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Sam Merrill
|SG
|Out
|Wrist
|5.9
|1.3
|0.9
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|27.7
|5.6
|5.5
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Jaw
|20.7
|2.8
|5.9
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI
