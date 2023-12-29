The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game) when they attempt to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in the NBA with 30.6 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Cavaliers 117

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 5.5)

Cavaliers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-0.3)

Bucks (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.1

The Cavaliers (17-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 9.6% more often than the Bucks (14-17-0) this year.

Milwaukee (8-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (40%) than Cleveland (6-0) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (100%).

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (21 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 23-7, while the Cavaliers are 6-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Cavaliers are 23rd in the league on offense (112.1 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (111.8 points conceded).

Cleveland collects 44.3 rebounds per game and give up 42.7 boards, ranking 12th and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Cavaliers are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

