Raleigh County, West Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Fairmont High School at Shady Spring High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Beckley, WV

Beckley, WV How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hill High School at Woodrow Wilson High School