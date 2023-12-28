Monroe County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Monroe County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Monroe High School at Wyoming East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
