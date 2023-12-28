The Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Bridges, in his last game, had 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

With prop bets in place for Bridges, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.8 19.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 7.0 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.6 PRA -- 29.6 29.1 PR -- 27 26.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.8



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Lakers

Bridges is responsible for taking 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Lakers allow 114.6 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 26.9 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 14.0 makes per contest, 25th in the league.

