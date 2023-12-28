The December 28 matchup between the Cleveland Browns (10-5) and the New York Jets (6-9) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Joe Flacco vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Joe Flacco 2023 Stats Zach Wilson 4 Games Played 12 59.4% Completion % 60.1% 1,307 (326.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,271 (189.3) 10 Touchdowns 8 7 Interceptions 7 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 211 (17.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Jets are 14th in the NFL in points allowed (21 per game) and fifth in total yards allowed (294.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 168.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks third with 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jets rank 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 126.2, and they rank 15th in rushing TDs allowed (13).

On defense, New York is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 48.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 16th (38.5%).

Browns Defensive Stats

