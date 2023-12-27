The West Virginia Mountaineers and the North Carolina Tar Heels meet for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

From an offensive standpoint, West Virginia ranks 28th in the FBS with 438.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 71st in total defense (384.3 yards allowed per contest). North Carolina's offense has been dominant, compiling 36.6 points per contest (16th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by allowing 27.1 points per game.

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (12th) 384.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (82nd) 234.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (32nd) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (35th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 2,178 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 53.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 708 rushing yards (59.0 ypg) on 111 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 798 rushing yards on 171 carries with 11 touchdowns.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 97 times for 792 yards (66.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's team-leading 501 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 55 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 411 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Hudson Clement's 17 receptions have yielded 391 yards and four touchdowns.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards on 269-of-425 passing with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 449 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 234 times for 1,442 yards, with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has collected 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 699 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has seven touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has racked up 658 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit's 41 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 585 yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or North Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.