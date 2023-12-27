Can we anticipate Valtteri Puustinen lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

