Can we anticipate Valtteri Puustinen lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

  • Puustinen is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
