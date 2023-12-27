Will Rickard Rakell Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Rickard Rakell to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Rakell stats and insights
- Rakell has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Rakell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:38
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-0
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
