Player prop bet odds for Mathew Barzal, Jake Guentzel and others are available when the New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Guentzel has scored 14 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 35 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.1%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Sidney Crosby has amassed 35 points this season, with 19 goals and 16 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 1 0 1 4 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Evgeni Malkin's 11 goals and 16 assists add up to 27 points this season.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has scored 35 points in 32 games (10 goals and 25 assists).

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 2 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Noah Dobson has six goals and 28 assists to total 34 points (1.0 per game).

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3

