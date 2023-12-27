A pair of teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Islanders (third in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-9) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (13th in the Eastern Conference at 15-13-4), square off on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-125) Penguins (+105) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have won seven of the 12 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Pittsburgh has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Penguins have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has played 18 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info

Penguins vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 103 (17th) Goals 91 (28th) 105 (18th) Goals Allowed 89 (8th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 14 (26th) 29 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (7th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Pittsburgh went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh has hit the over five times.

The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 6.1 goals, 1.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Penguins' 91 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Penguins' 89 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

