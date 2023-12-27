Wednesday's NHL lineup features an outing between the favored New York Islanders (16-8-9, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Islanders Moneyline Penguins Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 18 of 32 games this season.

The Islanders are 8-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Penguins have seven wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, New York is 7-5 (winning 58.3% of the time).

Pittsburgh has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 7-3-0 6.0 3.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.90 3.20 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-7 5-4-1 6.4 2.20 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.20 3.10 7 16.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

