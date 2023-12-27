On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New York Islanders. Is Noel Acciari going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Acciari has zero points on the power play.
  • Acciari averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

