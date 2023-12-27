Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New York Islanders. Is Noel Acciari going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
- Acciari averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
