The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang among them, meet the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Letang available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 24:43 on the ice per game.

In three of 32 games this season, Letang has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Letang has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Letang has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 4 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.