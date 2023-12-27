When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will John Ludvig light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ludvig stats and insights

Ludvig is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Ludvig has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.