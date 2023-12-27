Jake Guentzel will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 20:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In Guentzel's 32 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Guentzel has a point in 25 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 18 of 32 games this season, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 4 35 Points 3 14 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.