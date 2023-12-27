Evgeni Malkin will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Malkin's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

Malkin has scored a goal in 10 of 32 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Malkin has a point in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 14 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Malkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 4 27 Points 1 11 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.