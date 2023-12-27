When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Drew O'Connor light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 32 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

