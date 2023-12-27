Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Mitchell posted 37 points, six assists and two blocks in a 135-130 win versus the Rockets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Mitchell's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.7 28.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.4 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 38.8 40.8 PR -- 33.3 35 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Mavericks

Mitchell has taken 21.3 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 17.7% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Mitchell is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 117.8 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 27.1 per contest.

The Mavericks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 42 25 4 3 1 0 1 12/14/2022 38 34 3 4 6 0 1

