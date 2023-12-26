The Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is putting up 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard averages 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Paul George puts up 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook puts up 11.4 points, 6.4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field.

James Harden averages 15.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 boards.

Ivica Zubac posts 12.0 points, 9.0 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 62.6% from the floor (fifth in league).

Hornets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Hornets 114.1 Points Avg. 113.4 109.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.0 47.6% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.1% Three Point % 37.4%

