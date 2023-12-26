Gordon Hayward and Kawhi Leonard will go toe to toe when the Charlotte Hornets (7-20) meet the Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 26 at 10:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 686.5 1070.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 28.6 39.6 Fantasy Rank 23 63

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward gives the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets have a -282 scoring differential, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 110.4 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 120.9 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Charlotte pulls down 41.6 rebounds per game (25th in league) while conceding 45.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Hornets knock down 11.0 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.2% from deep (24th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.7%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.5 per game (18th in league) and force 13.3 (15th in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard is putting up 24.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

The Clippers have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are giving up 112.7 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The 43.6 rebounds per game Los Angeles averages rank 17th in the league. Its opponents pull down 42.9 per outing.

The Clippers connect on 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38.0% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Los Angeles has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 13.1 (17th in the league).

Gordon Hayward vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -5.4 7.6 Usage Percentage 20.7% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 54.7% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 9.5% Assist Pct 20.3% 16.3%

