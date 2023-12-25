Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points nine times.

Phoenix has an average total of 228.5 in its matchups this year, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 4-3 when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 22 of 29 games this season.

Dallas has a 236.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

Dallas has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.

The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 9 32.1% 114.5 233.5 114 231.9 228.6 Mavericks 22 75.9% 119 233.5 117.9 231.9 233.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Over their last 10 contests, the Suns have one win against the spread, and are 3-7 overall.

The Suns have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (5-10-0) than it does on the road (6-7-0).

The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.

Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have hit the over six times.

This season, Dallas is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

The Mavericks' 119 points per game are five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.

Dallas has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Suns and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-17 3-9 16-12 Mavericks 15-14 0-4 19-10

Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Suns Mavericks 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 119 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 6-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 114 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 12-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

