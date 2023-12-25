The Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown will be up against the New York Giants' defense and Darnay Holmes in Week 16 action at Lincoln Financial Field. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Eagles pass catchers' matchup versus the Giants pass defense.

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 171.4 12.2 4 32 11.99

A.J. Brown vs. Darnay Holmes Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown leads his squad with 1,314 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 95 receptions (out of 141 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

In the air, Philadelphia is 16th in passing yards in the NFL with 3,189, or 227.8 per game.

The Eagles average the seventh-most points in the league, 25.6 per game.

Philadelphia, which is averaging 33.2 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Eagles are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (32.6% red-zone pass rate).

Darnay Holmes & the Giants' Defense

Darnay Holmes leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 11 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York has given up 3,151 passing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 13th in the NFL with 18.

The Giants' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 338 points allowed (24.1 per game).

New York has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Darnay Holmes Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Darnay Holmes Rec. Targets 141 16 Def. Targets Receptions 95 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.8 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1314 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 93.9 1.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 440 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

