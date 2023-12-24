Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 16?
Will Sam Howell get into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets play in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)
- Howell has 265 yards on 43 carries (18.9 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- Howell has scored a rushing TD in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|256
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|28
|44
|300
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|12
|23
|127
|0
|1
|4
|21
|2
|Week 15
|@Rams
|11
|26
|102
|1
|1
|3
|22
|0
