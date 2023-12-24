In the Week 16 tilt between the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will John Bates find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has 131 yards on 15 receptions. He has been targeted 21 times, and posts 10.9 yards receiving per game.

Bates, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0

