The Washington Commanders (4-10) visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will try to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Jets vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Jets favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.4 points).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Jets have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Commanders have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.

Washington has a record of 1-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (-3)



New York (-3) The Jets have put together a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

New York has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-0-1).

The Commanders have covered the spread five times this year (5-8-1).

Washington has an ATS record of 3-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) New York and Washington combine to average 2.5 less points per game than the total of 37 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).

The Jets and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 13.7 more points per game than the over/under of 37 set in this game.

Jets games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).

Eight of the Commanders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Trevor Siemian Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 88 0 4 0

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 14 254.9 19 18.9 5

