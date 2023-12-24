Best Bets, Odds for the Jets vs. Commanders Game – Week 16
The Washington Commanders (4-10) visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will try to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Jets vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Jets favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.4 points).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 61.8%.
- The Jets have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Commanders have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.
- Washington has a record of 1-7 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (-3)
- The Jets have put together a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- New York has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-0-1).
- The Commanders have covered the spread five times this year (5-8-1).
- Washington has an ATS record of 3-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- New York and Washington combine to average 2.5 less points per game than the total of 37 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
- The Jets and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 13.7 more points per game than the over/under of 37 set in this game.
- Jets games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).
- Eight of the Commanders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
Trevor Siemian Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|88
|0
|4
|0
Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|14
|254.9
|19
|18.9
|5
