Sunday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) matching up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM (on December 24). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Nevada by a score of 74-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-5.2)

Nevada (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Georgia Tech has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Nevada's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Yellow Jackets have gone over the point total in four games, while Wolf Pack games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and allow 71.0 per outing (186th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 16th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.7 per contest.

Georgia Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 29.0% from deep while its opponents hit 28.0% from long range.

The Yellow Jackets average 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (298th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (251st in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per contest, 49th in college basketball) and have a +173 scoring differential.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Nevada accumulates rank 130th in the country, 3.4 more than the 34.3 its opponents record.

Nevada connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (214th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 30.0%.

Nevada has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (16th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.