At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 24, the New York Jets meet the Washington Commanders, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Jets should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking worst with 255.1 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked seventh in the NFL (298.4 yards allowed per game). The Commanders rank 16th in total yards per game (333.4), but they've been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 384.5 total yards conceded per contest.

Commanders vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (-3) Over (37) Jets 24, Commanders 19

Commanders Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has compiled a 5-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Commanders are 3-4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Washington and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

The average total points scored in Commanders games this year (37) is 5.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 62.3%.

New York has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Jets have not covered the spread this season (0-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

New York and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

The total for this game is 37, 1.4 points fewer than the average total in Jets games thus far this season.

Commanders vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 14.4 20.5 16.1 18.5 12 23.2 Washington 20.1 30.2 18 34.5 21.6 27

