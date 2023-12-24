Washington (4-10) brings a five-game losing streak into a matchup with New York (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the contest.

Commanders vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Jets have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New York's offense is averaging 1.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have lost the second quarter nine times and outscored their opponent five times in 14 games this year.

In 14 games this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost eight times, and tied four times.

New York's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 14 games this season, the Jets have won the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and tied one time.

New York's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in nine games (2-7), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Jets have led after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of 14 games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half six times (0-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (4-4).

In 14 games this year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored seven times (1-6), and tied one time (0-1).

New York's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

