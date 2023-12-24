Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Robinson's stats below.

Robinson has season stats which include 664 rushing yards on 160 carries (4.2 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions on 36 targets for 326 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Jonathan Williams (DNP/concussion): 1 Rush Att; -2 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Robinson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 160 664 5 4.2 36 29 326 3

Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

