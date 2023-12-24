Antonio Gibson will be facing the sixth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders take on the New York Jets in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gibson has compiled 208 rushing yards on 50 carries (16 ypg). Gibson also has 42 receptions for 342 yards (26.3 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns through the air.

Gibson vs. the Jets

Gibson vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jets have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Gibson will face the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense this week. The Jets allow 127.9 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Jets have surrendered 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks ninth in NFL play.

Commanders Player Previews

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-110)

Gibson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gibson has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Commanders, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.0% of the time while running 36.0%.

His team has attempted 306 rushes this season. He's taken 50 of those carries (16.3%).

Gibson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in 13 games.

He has scored two of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

He has five carries in the red zone (11.4% of his team's 44 red zone rushes).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Gibson Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this season, Gibson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gibson has been targeted on 49 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He has been targeted 49 times, averaging seven yards per target (85th in NFL).

In two of 13 games this year, Gibson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Gibson (four red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (58 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs

