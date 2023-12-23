The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) hit the court against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -4.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

None of West Virginia's nine games this season have had a combined score higher than this contest's total of 152.5.

West Virginia's games this season have had an average of 133.4 points, 19.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

West Virginia has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Mountaineers have a record of 4-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 0 0% 65.6 144.3 67.7 146.5 135.4 Toledo 7 63.6% 78.7 144.3 78.8 146.5 155.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The 65.6 points per game the Mountaineers score are 13.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (78.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 4-5-0 3-2 2-7-0 Toledo 6-5-0 1-0 5-6-0

West Virginia vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Toledo 13-4 Home Record 13-1 3-8 Away Record 10-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.