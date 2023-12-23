West Virginia vs. Toledo December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) meet the Toledo Rockets (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 17 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
West Virginia vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|344th
|64.2
|Points Scored
|79.8
|86th
|63rd
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|307th
|141st
|37.7
|Rebounds
|30.3
|352nd
|134th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|287th
|314th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.1
|289th
|277th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.9
|213th
|114th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|102nd
