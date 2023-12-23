In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Valtteri Puustinen to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

