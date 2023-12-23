The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) head into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Steelers Insights

The Steelers average 6.3 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Bengals give up (22.2).

The Steelers average 95.3 fewer yards per game (287.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (382.4).

This year Pittsburgh rushes for 18.3 fewer yards per game (110) than Cincinnati allows (128.3).

The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (23).

Steelers Home Performance

At home, the Steelers average more points (16.4 per game) than overall (15.9). But they also concede more (20.3 per game) than overall (20).

The Steelers accumulate 284.4 yards per game at home (2.7 fewer than overall), and concede 354.4 at home (7.6 more than overall).

Pittsburgh picks up more passing yards at home (179.9 per game) than it does overall (177.1), and allows fewer at home (220.8 per game) than overall (225.1).

At home, the Steelers pick up fewer rushing yards (104.5 per game) than overall (110). They also allow more rushing yards (133.6 per game) than overall (121.6).

The Steelers successfully convert 33% of third downs at home (1.7% less than overall), and concede on 40.9% of third downs at home (1.5% more than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis L 30-13 NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

