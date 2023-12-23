How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) head into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Steelers Insights
- The Steelers average 6.3 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Bengals give up (22.2).
- The Steelers average 95.3 fewer yards per game (287.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (382.4).
- This year Pittsburgh rushes for 18.3 fewer yards per game (110) than Cincinnati allows (128.3).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (23).
Steelers Home Performance
- At home, the Steelers average more points (16.4 per game) than overall (15.9). But they also concede more (20.3 per game) than overall (20).
- The Steelers accumulate 284.4 yards per game at home (2.7 fewer than overall), and concede 354.4 at home (7.6 more than overall).
- Pittsburgh picks up more passing yards at home (179.9 per game) than it does overall (177.1), and allows fewer at home (220.8 per game) than overall (225.1).
- At home, the Steelers pick up fewer rushing yards (104.5 per game) than overall (110). They also allow more rushing yards (133.6 per game) than overall (121.6).
- The Steelers successfully convert 33% of third downs at home (1.7% less than overall), and concede on 40.9% of third downs at home (1.5% more than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|L 24-10
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|New England
|L 21-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 30-13
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Baltimore
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
