Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 16
Entering their Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Acrisure Stadium, which kicks at 4:30 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report.
Last time out, the Steelers lost 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Bengals knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in their most recent game.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elijah Riley
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Trenton Thompson
|DB
|Neck
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Alex Cappa
|OG
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Oblique
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Forearm
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Sternum
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jackson Carman
|OG
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: NBC
Steelers Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL (287.1 total yards per game) and 20th defensively (346.8 total yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (15.9), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest.
- The Steelers' passing game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 177.1 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 225.1 passing yards per contest (19th-ranked).
- In terms of rushing, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the NFL on offense (110 rushing yards per game) and 22nd defensively (121.6 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- The Steelers have generated 21 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over 14 times, resulting in a +7 turnover margin, which ranks fifth-best in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125)
- Total: 38 points
