The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, December 23 at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bengals will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (382.4 yards allowed per game), the Bengals have had more success on offense, ranking 21st in the NFL by totaling 318.8 yards per game. The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (15.9), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest.

Steelers vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bengals by 2) Over (37) Bengals 21, Steelers 19

Steelers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

Pittsburgh has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year.

So far this season, four of Pittsburgh's 14 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Steelers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 39.1, which is 2.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Cincinnati has compiled a 6-6-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-3-2 when playing as at least 2-point favorites this season.

So far this season, eight of Cincinnati's 14 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 37, 7.3 points fewer than the average total in Bengals games thus far this season.

Steelers vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 21.9 22.2 22.8 19.8 20.8 25.5 Pittsburgh 15.9 20 16.4 20.3 15.3 19.7

