The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Sidney Crosby, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Crosby's props? Here is some information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SportsNet PT and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 19:54 per game on the ice, is +8.

Crosby has a goal in 14 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Crosby has a point in 24 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Crosby has an assist in 15 of 31 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Crosby hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 4 34 Points 6 19 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

