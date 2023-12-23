The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • Crosby has scored in 14 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play, Crosby has accumulated four goals and four assists.
  • He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 22:04 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 22:06 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:06 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:19 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

