Will Reilly Smith find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in six of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Smith averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:05 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

