Bookmakers have listed player props for Tim Stutzle, Jake Guentzel and others when the Ottawa Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Guentzel's 14 goals and 21 assists in 31 games for Pittsburgh add up to 35 total points on the season.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 19 goals and 15 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 1 0 1 4 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Evgeni Malkin has 26 points so far, including 11 goals and 15 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Stuetzle has been a big player for Ottawa this season, with 31 points in 28 games.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 21 0 1 1 5 at Coyotes Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 15 0 2 2 4 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Drake Batherson has 11 goals and 14 assists to total 25 points (0.9 per game).

Batherson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 21 1 1 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 17 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 15 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 14 0 1 1 1

