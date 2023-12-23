When Pat Freiermuth suits up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 16 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Pat Freiermuth score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Freiermuth's 41 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 243 yards (27 per game) and two scores.

Freiermuth has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Pat Freiermuth Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 1 3 1 Week 2 Browns 1 1 2 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 3 41 1 Week 4 @Texans 4 3 7 0 Week 11 @Browns 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Bengals 11 9 120 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 3 29 0 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 18 0 Week 15 @Colts 4 3 16 0

