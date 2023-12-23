NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday NHL slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Calgary Flames versus the Los Angeles Kings is a game to catch.
We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSFL,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSW,BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|SportsNet PT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|MSG,MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBCS-CHI+,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ALT2,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.