Kris Letang Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators - December 23
The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang included, will meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Letang intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Kris Letang vs. Senators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Letang Season Stats Insights
- Letang has averaged 24:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- Letang has a goal in two of 31 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Letang has recorded a point in a game 13 times this season out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Letang has an assist in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Letang's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Letang Stats vs. the Senators
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|31
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|1
