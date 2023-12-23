The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-104 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent game) Okoro put up 16 points and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Okoro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.6 7.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.7 Assists -- 2.1 2.6 PRA -- 13.3 14.2 PR -- 11.2 11.6 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Bulls

Okoro has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 5.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Okoro's Cavaliers average 100.7 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bulls have conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.5 assists per game.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 27 7 3 0 1 0 1 1/2/2023 20 3 3 1 1 1 0 12/31/2022 23 11 7 0 0 1 1 10/22/2022 27 2 1 0 0 0 0

