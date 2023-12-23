George Pickens vs. the Bengals' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 16 action at Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will face the Cincinnati Bengals defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Pittsburgh receivers against the Bengals' pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|100.9
|7.2
|32
|97
|6.85
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
George Pickens vs. Logan Wilson Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens' 814 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions on 91 targets with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Pittsburgh has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking fifth-last in the NFL by tallying 177.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 31st with 10 passing touchdowns.
- With just 223 points (15.9 per game), the Steelers are having trouble finding the end zone this season.
- Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 31.1 times per game, which is seventh in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Steelers are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (47.4% red-zone pass rate).
Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense
- Logan Wilson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 114 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Cincinnati has given up the sixth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,282 (234.4 per game).
- The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 22.2 per game, 20th in the league.
- Cincinnati has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- 17 players have caught a touchdown against the Bengals this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Pickens vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Logan Wilson
|Rec. Targets
|91
|58
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|52
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.7
|43
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|814
|114
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|58.1
|8.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|238
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.