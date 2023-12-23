In Week 16 action at Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will face the Cincinnati Bengals defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Pittsburgh receivers against the Bengals' pass defense.

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 100.9 7.2 32 97 6.85

George Pickens vs. Logan Wilson Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 814 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions on 91 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking fifth-last in the NFL by tallying 177.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 31st with 10 passing touchdowns.

With just 223 points (15.9 per game), the Steelers are having trouble finding the end zone this season.

Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 31.1 times per game, which is seventh in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Steelers are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 37 total red-zone pass attempts (47.4% red-zone pass rate).

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 114 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

In the air, Cincinnati has given up the sixth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,282 (234.4 per game).

The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 22.2 per game, 20th in the league.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Bengals this season.

George Pickens vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

George Pickens Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 91 58 Def. Targets Receptions 52 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 43 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 814 114 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 58.1 8.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 238 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

