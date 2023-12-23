The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Erik Karlsson, take the ice Saturday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 3 22 Points 2 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.