When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In five of 31 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Karlsson averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

