Will Diontae Johnson find his way into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals play in Week 16 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has also chipped in with 41 receptions for 537 yards and four TDs. He's been targeted 73 times, producing 53.7 yards per game.

Johnson has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 57 1 Week 15 @Colts 6 4 62 1

